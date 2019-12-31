|
|
SARRIS, Shirley (Brenize) Of Dover, Gray Gables and Lesvos, Ipsilometopo, Greece, passed away on Dec 26, 2019. Born in Boston to the late Ross and Victoria Brenize, she grew up in and around Boston. She was a graduate of Children's Hospital School of Nursing in 1951, receiving her R.N. and later becoming head nurse of the Orthopedic floor at Children's, where she met her husband as a patient. She married Nicholas in 1954 and started her family while continuing to nurse at Children's and later Newton Wellesley Hospital. They moved to Dover in 1961, where she raised her family of Phillip, Nicholas, Laura and Andrea. She became the school nurse at Dover-Sherborn Regional High and Middle School, retiring from same in 1990. She continued her education at Northeastern University, becoming a pediatric Nurse Practitioner with specialization in school health and receiving her certificate in 1974. As the school nurse practitioner, she was one of the first to computerize the student's health records which were helpful for their future endeavors. She was also noted for early diagnosing senior health problems for some students. In retirement, she and her husband travelled to Greece and Florida and enjoyed their grandchildren Nicholas, Christopher, Leah, Molly and Heidi. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Pediatric Care Unit at Boston Children's Hospital, in memory of Shirley. Contributions can be made at bostonchildrens.org/givenow or mail checks, payable to Boston Children's Hospital, to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Please include Shirley's name in the memo line. She wants a private family Burial Service. To share a memory of Shirley, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home Needham 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 3, 2020