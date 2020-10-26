1/
SHIRLEY SHULMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SHIRLEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHULMAN, Shirley Shirley Shulman – of Swampscott, formerly of Lynn, entered into rest on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of Robert Shulman. Devoted mother of Bennett & Diane Shulman and Joan Shulman. Cherished grandmother of Adrian Shulman, Stacey & Bryan Labell and Audra & Darren Siman. Treasured great-grandmother of six. Due to regulation imposed by the Coronavirus Pandemic a private graveside service was held at Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Temple Beth El. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Shirley's memory to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or via www.caredimensions.org. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com. Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel
10 Vinnin Street
Salem, MA 01970
7815812300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved