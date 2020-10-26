SHULMAN, Shirley Shirley Shulman – of Swampscott, formerly of Lynn, entered into rest on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of Robert Shulman. Devoted mother of Bennett & Diane Shulman and Joan Shulman. Cherished grandmother of Adrian Shulman, Stacey & Bryan Labell and Audra & Darren Siman. Treasured great-grandmother of six. Due to regulation imposed by the Coronavirus Pandemic a private graveside service was held at Shirat Hayam Cemetery, Temple Beth El. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Shirley's memory to Care Dimensions
, 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923 or via www.caredimensions.org
