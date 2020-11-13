1/1
SHIRLEY UTUDJIAN
1935 - 2020-11-08
UTUDJIAN, Shirley Formerly of Boston and Arlington, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Plymouth. She was the daughter of Hampik Utudjian and Susan (Davidian) Utudjian, Armenians and naturalized citizens from Turkey. A graduate of Northeastern University and the New England Conservatory of Music, she worked as a social worker, as a librarian in Arlington and at the Boston Public Library, and later in her career at a music store in Boston helping many people find the perfect musical arrangements. She also was a paid vocal soloist at a church in Waban for many years. She is survived by a loving family who will treasure memories of her wit, humor, compassion for others and intelligence. The family asks that any donations be made to the charity of your choice in her memory. Services will be held privately. Bartlett Funeral Home 338 Court St Plymouth, MA 02360

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
