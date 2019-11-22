Boston Globe Obituaries
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 232-9300
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Anshe Lebovitz Cemetery
19 Washington St
Woburn, MA
View Map
VAN, Shirley (Sushman) Age 97, formerly of Natick and Palm Beach, FL, passed away on November 20. Beloved wife of the late Edward Van, cherished by her sons Ronald D. Van and Eric M. Van of Watertown, and Jonathan C. Van of West Roxbury, Shirley was known to many in the area as the proprietor of Shirley Van Antiques in the Mall at Echo Bridge in Newton. A graveside service for Shirley will take place on Monday, November 25 at 11:00AM, at Anshe Lebovitz Cemetery, 19 Washington St., Woburn. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel Brookline 617-232-9300 www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 24, 2019
