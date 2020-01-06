|
|
WHITE, Shirley Of West Roxbury, December 25, 2019. Beloved mother of Janette White of West Roxbury and the late Johnnie White, Jr. Surrogate mother of Jennifer Tyler of Boston. Dear grandmother of Eric Stoner and Jahvey White. Loving sister of Betty Baugh of NY and the late Mary Franklin. Also survived by 8 nieces and nephews. Memorial Service Friday at 1 p.m. at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Shirley's memory to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest St., Boston, MA 02135 thehome.org Directions and guestbook at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020