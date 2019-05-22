GARSHICK, Shoshanah (Rothkopf) Of Dedham, previously of Raynham, passed away May 21, 2019. She was the wife of the late Alfred Garshick; loving mother of Eric Garshick and his wife Jane of Newton, Ellen Garshick and her husband Rick LaRue of Silver Spring, MD, Joshua Garshick of Allston, Rachel Garshick Kleit and her husband David Kleit of Bexley, OH; cherished grandmother of Michael Garshick and his wife Marisa, Jonathan Garshick and his wife Alison, Sarah LaRue, Carl LaRue, Miriam Kleit, and Natanya Kleit; cherished great-grandmother of Avery Garshick and Owen Garshick; devoted sister-in-law, aunt and cousin. Services at Congregation Agudath Achim, 36 Winthrop St., Taunton, on Thursday, May 23, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Nebo Cemetery, 19 Glebe St., Taunton. Shiva following the burial on Thursday, 6:30 p.m., at the chapel at NewBridge on the Charles and continuing at her late residence Friday, 10-noon and 2-5 p.m., Sunday, 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., and Monday, 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Cong. Agudath Achim, PO Box 826, Taunton, MA 02780 or Jewish Family & Children's Service, of Boston, 1430 Main St., Waltham, MA 02451. Schlossberg Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" 781-828-6990 www.SchlossbergChapel.com



View the online memorial for Shoshanah (Rothkopf) GARSHICK Published in The Boston Globe on May 23, 2019