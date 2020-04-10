|
FLEISCHER, Sidney Of Boston, MA, entered into rest on April 7, 2020 at the incredible age of 102. A highly decorated WWII Army War Hero with eight Battle Star medals, he was the recipient of citations and awards from the Mayor of Boston, the Secretary of the Veterans Association in Washington, DC and the Brigadier General of MA. A huge night for Sidney was August, 2018, when he was honored by the Boston Red Sox on the field during a game. He was loved by all who knew him. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Oscar and Minnie (Gold) Fleischer and was predeceased by his two sisters, the late Joan Brav and Rita Durst. Loving father of Daralynn Fleischer and her husband Jim Mullen, Andrew Fleischer, Marc Fleischer and his wife Robin and David Fleischer. Cherished grandfather of Zachary (& Esti Marcus) Goodman, Sasha Goodman and Alexa, Noah, Lilah, Kayla, Morgan, Peyton and Kaedan Fleischer. Graveside services and burial will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Sidney may be made to Jewish War Veterans, 1811 R Street NW, Washington, DC 20009 or www.jwv.org Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020