FORMAN, Sidney of Sharon died peacefully on May 2, 2020, from Covid-19 at the age of 95. Devoted son of the late Bertha (Grossman) and Max Joseph Forman, he is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Bryna (Levine) Forman, and his children, Marc and his wife, Claire (Nolan), of Sharon, and Gale (Forman) Collins and her husband, Malcolm of Asheville, NC. They have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Through their long voyage together, Sidney and Bryna lived in Quincy, MA; Kansas City, KS; Norwood, Walpole, MA; and for 30 years, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, before returning home to Massachusetts. After family, Sidney was most proud of his military service in World War II. He was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries sustained in combat and enjoyed sharing his experiences through storytelling and writings. In his retirement, he was a volunteer Service Officer for the Military Order of the Purple Heart, at the West Palm Beach Veterans Medical Center. He enjoyed music, performing with various civic, religious, and barbershop choruses. Due to current restrictions, there will be no memorial held at this time. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
