|
|
GERROLD, Sidney (Getchell) Of Lexington, formerly of Belmont, July 1, 2020. Daughter of the late Carroll and Grace (Hovey) Getchell. Beloved wife for over 70 years to the late Richard C. Gerrold. Mother of Susan Alsop and her late husband William of Littleton, David Gerrold and his wife Donna of Maryland and Jeanne Campbell and her husband William of Wakefield. Grandmother of Amy, David and Nicholas. Great-grandmother of Joseph and Dylan. Sister of Ellsworth Getchell and Dana Getchell. At the family's request, the Funeral Services will be private. Donations may be made in her memory to a . Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020