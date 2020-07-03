|
|
GRABER, Sidney Of Newton, MA, formerly of Sharon and Norton, MA, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the age of 84. He was the beloved husband of Lois (Shalek) Graber. Loving father of Elaine Freeman, Susan Lubin & her husband Ronald and Michael Graber & his wife Marjorie. Cherished grandfather of Matt Freeman, Ernie Freeman, Melanie Zimmerman, Jeffrey Lubin, Danielle Lubin and Max Graber and great-grandfather of Kobe and Rilyn Graber, Lilly and Hazel Zimmerman and Amos Lubin. He is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park will be held privately. Expressions of sympathy in Sidney's memory may be made to House, 125 Winter Street, Lincoln, MA 01773. www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020