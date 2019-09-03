|
|
YOUNG, Sidney H. Jr. Of Natick, South Yarmouth, and North Port, FL, at the age of 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Florence G. (Snelgrove) Young. Devoted father of Deborah Bachini and husband Paul of Feeding Hills, and Cindy Berard and husband Robert of Springfield. Brother of the late Bruce Young and Doris Crawford. Loving grandfather of Hayden Berard and wife Lauren of West Suffield, CT, Danielle Pevlin and husband Andrew of Holyoke, Michael Bachini and wife Brianne of Feeding Hills, and Ashley Hyder and husband Michael of Springfield. Great-grandfather of Lennon Berard and Sydney Hyder. Also, survived by several nieces and nephews. Sidney was a graduate of Belmont High School. He was a veteran of the US Army stationed in Japan. Upon his discharge he continued his education and received an Associate Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Lincoln Technical Institute and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Northeastern University. Sidney was the Project Manager responsible for the complete engineering and design of numerous steam and power plants in the US and Canada while employed by Chas.T. Main, Inc. and Stone & Webster. Sidney was very proud of his Nova Scotia heritage and enjoyed attending Young Family Reunions. He loved supporting his children and grandchildren in their various sports and activities. Sidney took pleasure in his many projects especially the construction of the nautical flagpole that stands in the yard of the Cape Cod home he designed. He was fortunate to have many friends from his workplace as well as from his Cape Cod and North Port, FL homes. Memorial contributions can be made to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, 1 Edgewater Dr., Suite 103, Norwood, MA 02062, or MetroWest Medical Center, 115 Lincoln Street, Framingham, MA 01702, in thanks and appreciation for the care and compassion shown to Sidney and his family by the Cardiovascular Unit. Visiting Hours in the Chapel of the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, Thursday, September 5th, from 10am-12pm. Funeral Service at 12pm. Interment Dell Park Cemetery, Natick. For directions and guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019