HANDEL, Sidney Of Tel Aviv, Israel, son of the late Zelda and Samuel Handel, died on April 8 at his home in Tel Aviv after a long battle with cancer at the age of 82. He was the beloved and loving partner of Leah Cohen, and the dear and devoted father of Zev and his wife Ju Namkung of Seattle, Washington and their son, Jacoby; Ari and his wife Tanya Weisman of Brooklyn, New York and their children Zelda and Elias; Shoshana and her partner Ramón Mac Tíre of Albuquerque, New Mexico and their son Aodhán. Sidney was predeceased by his brother Harvey who was married to Barbara of Needham, and is survived by his brother Maurice and his wife Elizabeth of Needham. He was known to his many nieces and nephews as Uncle Sid. Sidney started life in Dorchester, then moved to Waban when he was in junior high school. He graduated from MIT in economics and received his PhD in economics from UC Berkeley. After working at the Rand Corporation, he changed careers, attending the CG Jung Institute in Zürich, Switzerland. After returning to Newton, he became a practicing Jungian psychoanalyst in Beacon Hill and was one of the founding members of the C.G. Jung Institute Boston before immigrating to Israel in 1999. Sidney was very proud of and deeply loved his children and grandchildren. He was actively committed to intellectual pursuits and was devoted to his weekly poker games, both at the Harvard Club in Boston and later in Tel Aviv. He was also a board member of the West End House in Brighton during the years he lived in Newton and Brookline. He will be sorely missed by all those whose lives he touched. Sidney will be buried in Israel. There will be a virtual private memorial event in the near future.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2020