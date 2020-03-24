Boston Globe Obituaries
SIDNEY HARRIS Obituary
HARRIS, Sidney Of Revere, formerly of Chelsea on Monday, March 23rd, 2020. Loving son of the late Hyman Harris and Kate (Moss) Harris. Dear brother of Eleanor Heller of FL and the late Ruth Kostechka and the late Bernard Harris. Lifelong partner of Florence Kahn. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Proud US Air Force Veteran, served in Korean Conflict. A Private Service will be held due to the COVID-19 Virus. Interment in Chelsea Chevra Kadisha Cemetery, Everett, MA. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook. Torf Funeral Service Chelsea, MA 617-889-2900
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 25, 2020
