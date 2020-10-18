1/
SIDNEY HURWITZ
HURWITZ, Sidney Of Randolph, MA, entered into rest on October 16, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Edith (Zung) Hurwitz. Devoted father of Mark Hurwitz and his wife, Marjorie Gordon Hurwitz, and David Hurwitz and his wife, Elizabeth Hurwitz. Cherished grandfather of Rachel Hurwitz Contin and her husband, Juan Contin, and Michelle Hurwitz. Born in Boston in 1932, Sidney served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a Past Commander of the Jewish War Veterans South Shore Post and former treasurer of the Sharon Men's Club. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Sidney's memory may be donated to Jewish War Veterans of MA at 24 Beacon Street, State House - Room 547, Boston, MA 02133. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com 781-821-4600


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
