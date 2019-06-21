KATZ, Sidney I. On June 20, 2019. He was 96 and resided in Sharon, MA. Sidney was born in Brookline, MA on February 28, 1923 to Max and Augusta Katz. He graduated Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute as an engineer, was an Army veteran, and president of the family tire and auto service business, Merchants Tire Company. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Minna (Cofman) Katz. He leaves his children Andy, Gerry (Nichole Cirillo), and Ron (Diane Hurley Katz) and his grandchildren, Jen, Ben, Alex and Mark Katz. A longtime resident of Newton Centre, as well as Sharon, Sidney was known for his boundless curiosity, his passion for woodworking, and his love for people. He'll be missed by those whose lives he knew and touched. Services at Sharon Memorial Park Chapel, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA, on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Shiva will be at the home of Ron and Diane Katz following the burial until 8:00 pm, continuing Tuesday 2-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sidney's memory may be made to Good Shepherd Community Care (www.gscommunitycare.org). Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary