Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
573 Washington Street
Newton, MA
View Map
SIGNE E. (BROOKS) KENT


1937 - 2019
SIGNE E. (BROOKS) KENT Obituary
KENT, Signe E. (Brooks) Of Newton. December 30, 2019. Mother of Kevin C. Kent (Susan Boston-Kent) of Framingham, Meg Halloran-Wilson (Brian) of Falmouth and the late Stephen F. Brooks and Linda L. Kent; also survived by 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; former wife of the late Ronald W. Kent; longtime companion of the late Robert C. Day; sister of the late Evelyn L. (MacCartney) Anderson, Thomas H. Brooks, Jr., Helen (Brooks) Porter, Joseph F., Carl F., and John W. Brooks; also survived by many nieces & nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Signe's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, January 3rd, from 4 to 8 p.m., and again at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, before leaving in procession to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington Street, Newton, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in Newton Cemetery, Newton. Memorials in her memory may be made Dana Farber / Brigham & Women's Cancer Center, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary, guest register and directions, please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 1, 2020
