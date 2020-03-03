Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-3838
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Stanton Funeral Service
786 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Holton St.
Brighton, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SILVERIO GUARINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SILVERIO GUARINO


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SILVERIO GUARINO Obituary
GUARINO, Silverio Of Brighton, formerly of Rome, Italy, February 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Concetta "Tina" (Imbimbo) Guarino. Brother of Josephine Faccenda of Watertown, Eduardo Guarino and Maria Ambrogi of Italy. Uncle of Peter & Robert Faccenda , Jane Faccenda & her fiancé Joseph McMenimen, Jr., Lea Pagliuca & Maria of Canada. Brother-in-law of Franco, Guido & Antonio Imbimbo & Maria Carulli of Italy. Also survived by numerous additional nieces and nephews in Italy & Canada. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN on Saturday at 9 A.M. Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, Holton St., Brighton at 10 A.M. Interment private. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday 4-8 P.M. in lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Anthony's church would be appreciated.

View the online memorial for Silverio GUARINO
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SILVERIO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanton Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -