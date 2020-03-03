|
|
GUARINO, Silverio Of Brighton, formerly of Rome, Italy, February 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Concetta "Tina" (Imbimbo) Guarino. Brother of Josephine Faccenda of Watertown, Eduardo Guarino and Maria Ambrogi of Italy. Uncle of Peter & Robert Faccenda , Jane Faccenda & her fiancé Joseph McMenimen, Jr., Lea Pagliuca & Maria of Canada. Brother-in-law of Franco, Guido & Antonio Imbimbo & Maria Carulli of Italy. Also survived by numerous additional nieces and nephews in Italy & Canada. Funeral from the Stanton Funeral Home, 786 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN on Saturday at 9 A.M. Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, Holton St., Brighton at 10 A.M. Interment private. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday 4-8 P.M. in lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to St. Anthony's church would be appreciated.
View the online memorial for Silverio GUARINO
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020