POMPONI, Silvester J. "Sal" January 2, 1929 - May 15, 2019 Age 90, of Bedford, died on May 15, 2019, after a long illness. After serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1957. Sal and his wife, Alma, married in 1960 and moved to Bedford in 1968, where he was active in many community organizations including Dollars for Scholars. Sal had a distinguished 60-year career as a command and control systems engineer with The MITRE Corporation (Bedford, MA) and as a consultant. He shared his love of hiking and rock climbing with his children and grandchildren. Sal enjoyed high-altitude mountaineering, summiting five of the Seven Summits and numerous volcanoes in South America.



He is survived by his wife Alma (Boston) of Bedford, his son Marco Pomponi and his wife Rochelle of Ashby, his daughter Renata Pomponi and her husband Karl B?ttner of Sudbury, his daughter Andria Loutsch and her husband Aaron of Oakland, CA, his grandsons Noah and Caleb B?ttner of Sudbury, his sister-in-law Eileen Pomponi of Darien, CT, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and their children.



Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, May 20 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Road, BEDFORD. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at 1:15 P.M. at the Parish of St. Michael, 90 Concord Road, Bedford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sal's name to CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars, P.O. Box 585, Bedford, MA 01730 bedfordma.dollarsforscholars.org For directions and guestbook, please visit bedfordfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019