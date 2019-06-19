Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for SIMONE AUSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SIMONE AUSTER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SIMONE AUSTER Obituary
AUSTER, Simone Of Chestnut Hill, on June 15, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Murray and Frances Auster. Loving sister of Evan Auster and his son Matthew Auster. Graveside Services at The Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St., Newton, MA on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org and click on "Donate Now" or send to 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.