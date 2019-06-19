|
AUSTER, Simone Of Chestnut Hill, on June 15, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Murray and Frances Auster. Loving sister of Evan Auster and his son Matthew Auster. Graveside Services at The Newton Cemetery, 791 Walnut St., Newton, MA on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org and click on "Donate Now" or send to 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2019