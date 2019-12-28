|
|
DAY, Siobhan "Sherri" (Lynch/Baker) Of Hernando, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 5th after a sudden illness. She was 62. Originally born in Medford, she was the daughter of the late Edward Lynch and the late Lillian Lynch. Sherri, as she was affectionately called by her family and friends, was loved by all. She was a true people person who had a large smile and an even bigger laugh. She loved her family deeply, which included her many dogs, over the years. Sherri was a truly beautiful women, who was known by all her friends and her family for her selflessness, empathy, and compassion, and was always there for someone in need no matter the circumstances. She will be greatly missed by all. Sherri was the beloved wife of Robert Day and the late David Baker. She was the devoted and loving mother of David J. Baker and his wife Jodi Baker, her brother David Lynch and his wife Lorraine Lynch, her sister Linda Pinet and her husband Peter Pinet, the late Barbara Potts, and her nieces, Sabrina, Heather, and Amy. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD on Saturday, January 4th at 3 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with family from 1 through 3 PM. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019