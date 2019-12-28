Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:00 PM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SIOBHAN DAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SIOBHAN "SHERRI" (LYNCH/BAKER) DAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SIOBHAN "SHERRI" (LYNCH/BAKER) DAY Obituary
DAY, Siobhan "Sherri" (Lynch/Baker) Of Hernando, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 5th after a sudden illness. She was 62. Originally born in Medford, she was the daughter of the late Edward Lynch and the late Lillian Lynch. Sherri, as she was affectionately called by her family and friends, was loved by all. She was a true people person who had a large smile and an even bigger laugh. She loved her family deeply, which included her many dogs, over the years. Sherri was a truly beautiful women, who was known by all her friends and her family for her selflessness, empathy, and compassion, and was always there for someone in need no matter the circumstances. She will be greatly missed by all. Sherri was the beloved wife of Robert Day and the late David Baker. She was the devoted and loving mother of David J. Baker and his wife Jodi Baker, her brother David Lynch and his wife Lorraine Lynch, her sister Linda Pinet and her husband Peter Pinet, the late Barbara Potts, and her nieces, Sabrina, Heather, and Amy. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD on Saturday, January 4th at 3 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with family from 1 through 3 PM. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SIOBHAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -