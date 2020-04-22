|
WEISBERG, Siranoush "Frannie" (Ananikian) Of Wellesley, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Weisberg. Devoted daughter of the late Maksoud & Aghavnie "Agnes" (Terzian) Ananikian. Loving sister of Diane Prendergast and her husband Thomas of Belmont and the late Nanci Galvin. Dear aunt of Lindsay Doherty and her husband Andrew and Thomas Prendergast and his wife Shannon. Doting great-aunt of Ryan, Sean & Margaret Doherty and Zachary Prendergast. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and current public safety measures, Funeral arrangements are private. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn St., Watertown, MA 02472. For online guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020