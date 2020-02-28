Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Church of St. John of Damascus
300 West St
Dedham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sleiman Aoude
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sleiman N. "Sam" Aoude

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sleiman N. "Sam" Aoude Obituary
AOUDE, Sleiman N. "Sam" Of Natick, February 27, 2020. Dear and devoted husband of the late Diana (Sarrouf). Loving father of John Audi of Natick and Rafif Dagher and her husband Ibrahim of Wellesley. Cherished grandfather "Jeddo" of Maya and Julian. Dear brother of Zuheir and Fouad and the late Asma, Najla, Zaki, Dahud, Assad, Makram and Raouf. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of St. John of Damascus, 300 West St., Dedham. Visiting Hours Thursday, 5-7 p.m., at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sam's memory may be made to the Church or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Interment will be private. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sleiman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -