AOUDE, Sleiman N. "Sam" Of Natick, February 27, 2020. Dear and devoted husband of the late Diana (Sarrouf). Loving father of John Audi of Natick and Rafif Dagher and her husband Ibrahim of Wellesley. Cherished grandfather "Jeddo" of Maya and Julian. Dear brother of Zuheir and Fouad and the late Asma, Najla, Zaki, Dahud, Assad, Makram and Raouf. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of St. John of Damascus, 300 West St., Dedham. Visiting Hours Thursday, 5-7 p.m., at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sam's memory may be made to the Church or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Interment will be private. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020