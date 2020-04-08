|
MICHAELS, Smita Jean Of Andover, MA, passed away recently at age 17. Smita was born in Pune, India and moved to the United States at age 3. Smita enjoyed playing soccer, summers on Cape Cod, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Smita is survived by her parents Robert and Ann Fay Michaels, sister Sarah Krobath and husband Stefan, sisters Sudha, Anita, Jyothi and Biping Michaels, nephew and niece Noah and Chiara Krobath, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Private Services were arranged by Fay Brothers Funeral Home of WEST BOYLSTON, MA. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Smita's memory may be made to Holt International Children's Services at www.holtinternational.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 9, 2020