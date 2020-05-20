|
CARDELLI, Solomina (Cibotti) Of Westwood, entered into Heaven May 1, 2020, at the age of 95. Devoted wife of Giovanni "John" Cardelli. Beloved "Mamma" of Marie Pheeny and her husband Stephen, and Anna Federico together with Anthony Cavossa, Jr. Devoted "Mimi" to Jonathan, Nicole and her husband Steven, Joseph and his wife Flavia, and Cristina and her husband Jason. Lovingly devoted "Nonna Mimi" to her great-grandchildren Julia, Lila, Nathan, "Prinzetta" Avery, and Wesley, who entered this world right before she entered her Paradise. She is survived by her younger sister Laura, of Italy. Solomina was born in Poggiofiorito, Italy on March 7, 1925 to Tomasso Cibotti and Rosaria Di Rino. Solomina and Giovanni immigrated to America in 1956 and lived in Westwood since 1974. Her strongest bond was that of her faith, being a devout Catholic who watched Mass daily. Her happiest joy now is being reunited with her husband, parents, and her infant baby, Tomasso. Services and interment were private. In her memory, offerings may be made to Saint Gabriel, c/o Anna Federico, 129 Porter Street, Westwood, MA 02090, which will be forwarded to her Patron Saint in Abruzzo, who performed many miracles surrounding Solomina's commendable strength, tenacity and longevity. She is now in the Loving Arms of Mother Mary and Her Divine Son Jesus. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
