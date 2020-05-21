|
SHEA, Sonia A. (Kulish) Of Waltham. May 19, 2020. Daughter of the late George and Sonia (Samoluk) Kulish. Beloved wife of the late John L. Shea and is survived by her family including her cousins, Carol (Samoluk) Dennington of Clinton, Walter Samoluk of Jensen Beach, Florida, George Samoluk of Sandwich, Thomas Samoluk of Andover, and Robert Samoluk of Quincy; predeceased by her cousin the late Patricia (Samoluk) Rene and by her late uncle and aunt, Walter C. and Lillian Samoluk. Also leaves her goddaughter Leigh Carpenter of Princeton and many cousins whom she adored. Funeral Services and Burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury are private. Memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary and guestbook, visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020