Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Resources
More Obituaries for SONIA SHEA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SONIA A. (KULISH) SHEA


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SONIA A. (KULISH) SHEA Obituary
SHEA, Sonia A. (Kulish) Of Waltham. May 19, 2020. Daughter of the late George and Sonia (Samoluk) Kulish. Beloved wife of the late John L. Shea and is survived by her family including her cousins, Carol (Samoluk) Dennington of Clinton, Walter Samoluk of Jensen Beach, Florida, George Samoluk of Sandwich, Thomas Samoluk of Andover, and Robert Samoluk of Quincy; predeceased by her cousin the late Patricia (Samoluk) Rene and by her late uncle and aunt, Walter C. and Lillian Samoluk. Also leaves her goddaughter Leigh Carpenter of Princeton and many cousins whom she adored. Funeral Services and Burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Roxbury are private. Memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary and guestbook, visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SONIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -