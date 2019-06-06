|
|
CANNON, Sonya J. (Senna) Of Everett, formerly of Chelsea, on June 6th. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Mother of Ronald M. and his wife Jodi A. of Pelham, NH. Sister of Ronald F. Senna of Everett. Also survived by two grandchildren Mackenzie M. and Thomas J., one niece Suzanne Senna, and one nephew Sean Senna. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, Wednesday, June 12 at 10:30 a.m. A Prayer Service will be held in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours are Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. with complimentary valet parking. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo 1-877-71-ROCCO
www.roccoofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019