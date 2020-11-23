1/
SOO PING LEONG
LEONG, Soo Ping Age 89, of Brookline, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020. She was born in Canton, China, a daughter of the late Lun Gau Lee and Kim Wan (Yau) Lee. She was a seamstress for many years. Her beloved husband Chor Kwan Leong predeceased her in 1986. She is survived by her daughters, Odilia Dor Lai Chin and her husband Chester of West Roxbury, Ngar Lai Leong and Fee Lai Leong both of Brookline and Doris Leong and her husband Norman of Stoneham, her son Perry Leong and his wife Lillian of Wayland, four cherished grandchildren Karissa, Michelle, Nicholas and Talia Leong, her sister in law Pick Har Lee of New York, and several brothers and sisters in China. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers Thuey See Lee and Mon Si Lee. Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 25, 2020, from 10-11AM at the J.S. Waterman-Langone Chapel, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON, MA 02019, burial will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery, 95 Forest Hills Avenue, Jamaica Plain (Boston), MA 02130. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 38 Chauncy St., STE 700, Boston, MA 02111. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.watermanboston.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Funeral service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
J.S. Waterman Langone Chapel
NOV
25
Burial
Forest Hills Cemetery
