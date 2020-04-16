|
GEORGIAN, Sophia In North Andover, formerly of Stoneham, April 11, 2020. She was the beloved sister of Pauline Bakos & husband Louis of Melrose, Elias Georgian & wife Emalie of Manchester, and Ted Georgian & his wife Colleen of Andover, MA. She was the cherished aunt of John Georgian of Elliott, CT, Mary Lou Medlock & husband Tim of North Andover, Gregory & wife Kaye Bakos of Concord, NH, Andrea Georgian & husband Jason Terry of Topsham, ME, and Alison Shanahan & husband Ryan of Amesbury, MA. Services will be held at the Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose, MA on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Attendance is limited to immediate family. Donations can be made to the Annunciation of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 70 Montvale Avenue, Woburn, MA 01801. Due to the new directive from the State of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Funeral Director Association, and all the current health concerns, Funeral Services and Burial will all be private. Please feel free to send a card to family members, drop a card at the Funeral Home for the family or send a message of online condolence by visiting www.gatelyfh.com Arrangements by The Gately Funeral Home, MELROSE. Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020