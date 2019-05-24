Boston Globe Obituaries
SOPHIA P. (VISVIS) DEVINE-MCBRINE

SOPHIA P. (VISVIS) DEVINE-MCBRINE Obituary
DEVINE-McBRINE, Sophia P. (Visvis) Age 95, of Moss Hill, Jamaica Plain, May 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph McBrine (BPD) and William J. Devine former City of Boston Park Commissioner. Loving mother of Andrea Bouvier Devine and William A. Devine. Funeral Services at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral Chapel, 162 Goddard Ave., Brookline, Tuesday, May 28th at 11 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to . Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. For guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019
