|
|
KOSAKOWSKI, Sophie Estella (Kolomicki) Of Dorchester, passed into God's hands peacefully on May 9th, 2020, one day after celebrating her 100th birthday. Sophie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Theodore in 1989, also predeceased by sisters, Helen, Josephine, and Anna and brother, Charles; Godsons Joseph and James; Sophie is survived by sister-in-law, Maryann Kolomicki of Watertown, MA; as well as nieces, Betty Gilman and Joan Smith, and nephews, Dick Golebiewski and Frank Barys. Sophie was born in the peaceful hills of Montague, MA, and later in life moved to Chelsea where she and her family lived for many years. She graduated Chelsea High School, and landed a job working with her sister, Josie, for Sparkman & Associates. She developed a keen eye for finances which led her to work as a bookkeeper in Boston. That's when she discovered Filene's Basement. She spent each and every day bargain hunting, keeping some for her herself, but shipping most off to friends in Poland. Montague held a special place in the hearts of the entire family, spending summers on the Farm, enjoying family gatherings on the front lawn of the farmhouse, exploring the pasture, horseback riding, and learning to drive. To this day, we still visit that piece of heaven. Being the first niece/nephew, Joan formed a special bond with Auntie. In fact, she practically lived with her and Babcia (Sophie's mother), the first 18 months of her life. Her mom was working full-time at Sears, so Joan spent Sunday night through Friday night with Auntie. She remembers trips to New York, Nantucket and the circus. Frank also has sweet memories of overnights spent with Auntie. Being a devout Catholic, she was dedicated to Our Lady of Czestochowa, where she married Theodore, and made a home together in the Polish Triangle in Dorchester. Their home was warm and inviting, where the family spent many holidays filled with heartfelt joy and much laughter. Dick has loving memories of Auntie down on the floor reading to him and his cousins. One special unforgettable memory was everyone singing the 12 days of Christmas, highlighted by Sophie's rambunctious "5 Golden Rings." Her generosity and concern for others was evident by the way she lived her life every day. Their house was a welcoming haven for Polish immigrants needing a place to live. She loved teaching them English and served as their translator during important events. While recovering from a broken ankle, Maryann remembers Sophie taking care of both her and Charles for 9 weeks. Sophie spent the last 5 years at St. Joseph's Nursing Center due to lingering health problems. There she attended daily religious services, special activities and outings, and was loved by staff and residents, with never a word of complaint. She never lost her love for Scrabble, which she played with Betty and anyone up for the challenge. Her lifelong commitment to the Catholic faith was inspirational, and she will be lovingly remembered for her selfless acts of love, kindness, and bountiful generosity. Sophie was a member of St. Ann's Society Rosary Club and St. Mary's Senior Citizens Club. Sophie will be interred in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale, with her late husband Theodore with a private committal service. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 11, 2020