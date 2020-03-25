Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway (Route 28)
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
Resources
More Obituaries for SOPHIE KOLUNIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SOPHIE J. KOLUNIE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SOPHIE J. KOLUNIE Obituary
KOLUNIE, Sophie J. Age 91, of Wareham, March 22, 2020. Wife of the late John E. Kolunie. Mother of Jane M. Kolunie and her late husband, Michael Webb of Wilson, NC, and Samuel J. Kolunie and his wife Casey of Collegeville, PA. Sister of Pandora Ligor of Wareham and Cynthia Files of Milford, NH. Also survived by her grandchildren, Jordan and Cameron Kolunie, many loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Memorial Services will be held later. Donations can be made to St. George Albanian Orthodox Cathedral, 523 E. Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127. Arrangements by Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, WAREHAM. To leave a message of condolence, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SOPHIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -