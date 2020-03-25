|
KOLUNIE, Sophie J. Age 91, of Wareham, March 22, 2020. Wife of the late John E. Kolunie. Mother of Jane M. Kolunie and her late husband, Michael Webb of Wilson, NC, and Samuel J. Kolunie and his wife Casey of Collegeville, PA. Sister of Pandora Ligor of Wareham and Cynthia Files of Milford, NH. Also survived by her grandchildren, Jordan and Cameron Kolunie, many loved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, Memorial Services will be held later. Donations can be made to St. George Albanian Orthodox Cathedral, 523 E. Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127. Arrangements by Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, WAREHAM. To leave a message of condolence, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2020