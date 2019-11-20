|
KOFFMAN, Sophie (Beden) Age 95, of Canton, formerly of Newton, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Irving "Fred" Koffman. Devoted mother of Susan K. Rubin and her husband Carl and Judy Goldberg and her husband Mark. Cherished grandmother of Nicole & Alli Rubin and Adam & Sami Goldberg. Dear sister of Ruth Goldman, Eleanor Zurier and the late Betty Cohen and their families. Graveside services at the Independent Pride of Boston Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury on Thursday, November 21 at 12 noon. Following the service, memorial observance will be at Susan and Carl's home until 8:30 p.m. and Friday from 12 noon until sundown. Remembrances may be made Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472, www.perkins.org/get-involved/donate or the David M. Cohen Memorial Playwriting Fund, University of Texas, P.O. Box 7458, Austin, TX 78713-7458, www.utexas.edu Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019