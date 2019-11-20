Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Independent Pride of Boston Cemetery
776 Baker Street
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SOPHIE KOFFMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SOPHIE (BEDEN) KOFFMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SOPHIE (BEDEN) KOFFMAN Obituary
KOFFMAN, Sophie (Beden) Age 95, of Canton, formerly of Newton, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Irving "Fred" Koffman. Devoted mother of Susan K. Rubin and her husband Carl and Judy Goldberg and her husband Mark. Cherished grandmother of Nicole & Alli Rubin and Adam & Sami Goldberg. Dear sister of Ruth Goldman, Eleanor Zurier and the late Betty Cohen and their families. Graveside services at the Independent Pride of Boston Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury on Thursday, November 21 at 12 noon. Following the service, memorial observance will be at Susan and Carl's home until 8:30 p.m. and Friday from 12 noon until sundown. Remembrances may be made Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472, www.perkins.org/get-involved/donate or the David M. Cohen Memorial Playwriting Fund, University of Texas, P.O. Box 7458, Austin, TX 78713-7458, www.utexas.edu Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SOPHIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -