KATILUS, Sophie M. Of Dorchester, born Oct. 31, 1923, went to Eternal Rest on Aug. 29. Faithful daughter of the late Charles & Amelia Katilus. Devoted sister of Ann Dumas & her late husband, Anthony of Randolph, Francis Katilus & his wife, Judy of Enfield, CT, & John Katilus & his late wife, Anne of Holbrook. Beloved aunt to all her nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews. Sophie was born, raised & lived her life in her childhood home in Dorchester where she embraced her Lithuanian heritage & her love of the city. She was a faithful servant of God & an active member of St. Williams Church. Sophie's commitment to lifelong learning & service began with her formal education at Jeremiah E. Burke High School, which lead to attending Nursing School, progressing towards her administrative career at MGH, where she served more than 30+ years as the administrative assistant to the chief of medicine.
She, along with her parents, instilled in her extended family a love of Cape Cod that has been passed down through the generations. One of her greatest passions was for her dogs, which she so cherished over the years; they held a special place in her heart. She will be fondly remembered as a loving, thoughtful, intelligent, independent woman & will be greatly missed. Visiting Hour will take place in St. Peter Lithuanian Church, South Boston on Friday from 9:30 to 11AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass at 11AM. Interment at New Calvary Cemetery in Mattapan. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to: Angell Animal Medical Center, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. For online guestbook
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 5, 2019