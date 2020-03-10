|
|
ROMAN, Sophie M. (Bartony) Of Needham, March 9, 2020, in her 105th year. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Roman. Loving mother of Joyce A. Tilley and her husband William F. of Hollis, NH and the late Carol J. McNally and her late husband Gerald of Springfield, VT. Loving grandmother of Gregory M. Tilley of Halifax, MA, Paige C. Thompson of Rockwall, TX, Pamela J. Keith of Brockton. Great-grandmother of Sophie, Cooper, Madeline and Kyle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sophie was an avid gardener and loved cooking. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Saturday, March 14, from 8:30-9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bartholomew Church, Needham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Needham Senior Center, 300 Hillside Ave., Needham, MA 02494. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020