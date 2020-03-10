Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Needham , MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for SOPHIE ROMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SOPHIE M. (BARTONY) ROMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SOPHIE M. (BARTONY) ROMAN Obituary
ROMAN, Sophie M. (Bartony) Of Needham, March 9, 2020, in her 105th year. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Roman. Loving mother of Joyce A. Tilley and her husband William F. of Hollis, NH and the late Carol J. McNally and her late husband Gerald of Springfield, VT. Loving grandmother of Gregory M. Tilley of Halifax, MA, Paige C. Thompson of Rockwall, TX, Pamela J. Keith of Brockton. Great-grandmother of Sophie, Cooper, Madeline and Kyle. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sophie was an avid gardener and loved cooking. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Saturday, March 14, from 8:30-9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bartholomew Church, Needham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Needham Senior Center, 300 Hillside Ave., Needham, MA 02494. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SOPHIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -