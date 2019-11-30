Boston Globe Obituaries
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
(781) 595-1492
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Solimine Funeral Homes
426 Broadway
Lynn, MA 01904
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
54 South Common Street
Lynn, MA
View Map
More Obituaries for SOPHIE VACILIOU
SOPHIE (URANY) VACILIOU

SOPHIE (URANY) VACILIOU Obituary
VACILIOU, Sophie (Urany) Age 92, of Peabody, died on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the Brudnick Center for Living in Peabody after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Steven Vaciliou. Sophie was a secretary at the General Electic Company in Lynn for many years. She left General Electric to puruse her passion of singing. She sang in many Jazz and Big Bands of the day. She leaves her son, Charles S. Vaciliou and his partner Toni Marie Pfleegor of Rowley, a niece, Cynthia Wilson, her husband Michael, son Charles and daughter Jacquelyn, a sister-in-law, Helen Smith and nephew Stephen Psathas of South Carolina, her grandchildren Rosalie Vaciliou and her partner Rhea Antonio of Middleton and Daniel Vaciliou and his wife Janine of Ipswich, her sisters Catherine Annese of Groveland, Mary "Chickie" Keares of Pennsylvania, Elaine "Peachie" Eide of Florida, Joanne Walters of Oregon, a brother, Dennis Urany and his wife Diane of Nahant and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late John "Sunny" Urany. Visiting Hours are on Tuesday from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte. 129), LYNN. Her Funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 AM starting at Solimine Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Service at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 54 South Common Street in Lynn at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Boston Wounded Veterans, Inc., 60 Paris Street, East Boston, MA 02128. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019
