VIETAS, Sophie (Ferreira) It is with heavy hearts and many wonderful memories, that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Sophie Ferreira Vietas of Bedford, MA, at the age of 105 on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Sophie was born on March 9, 1914 in Ludlow, MA to Antonio Ferreira of Alcobaca, Portugal and Maria Rosario (Rocha) Ferreira of Vimeiro, Portugal. She is survived by her son, Lawrence Vietas of Newington, NH, and daughter, Janet Baum of Canton, CT, 8 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 60 years, Frank Vietas, son, John Vietas, son-in-law, Bob Baum, and 4 siblings. She dedicated her life to nurturing, sharing traditions and supporting her family over the many years. Never one to let grass grow under her feet, she had numerous jobs throughout her life, including milk delivery, school lunch lady, gardener, and owner of Woodland Gardens. She was a champion sueca player, expert baby holder, dog lover and cook extraordinaire with a lifelong mission to never let anyone leave her table hungry. She traveled extensively with her husband after he retired including a trip of a lifetime around the world. She lived her life by the Golden Rule, she was a thoughtful, kind and generous woman to everyone she met with a smile. The family would like to thank the staff at Farmington Valley Hospice for their care and compassion. Visiting Hours are at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., Bedford, MA, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 10:00-11:00 AM, followed immediately by Funeral Services. www.bedfordfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Sophie (Ferreira) VIETAS Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary