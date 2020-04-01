|
|
LIOUSAS, Soultana (Gambesis) Of Holbrook, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at home on March 31, 2020. She was 93 years of age. Mrs. Liousas was born in Macedonia, Greece, on July 26, 1926. She emigrated from the City of Veroia, Greece, to the United States with her late husband Demetrios Liousas and their eight children in 1974. She became an American citizen in 1980. The family eventually settled in West Roxbury. Mrs. Liousas was employed for many years as a seamstress in the House of Bianchi, Boston. Twelve years ago she moved to Holbrook, where she lived with her daughter Soteria and son-in-law Arthur C. George. In addition, she is survived by her son Thomas Liousas and his wife Maria of Kingston, her daughter Marianne Apazidis and her husband Vasilios of Randolph, her daughter Athena Antonopoulos of Norwood, her daughter Aristi Kalogerakis and her husband Eutychios of Jamaica Plain, her son Emmanuel Liousas and his wife Katerina of Canton, her daughter Chrysi Fitopoulos and her husband Paul of Norfolk, and her son Alex Liousas and his wife Erna of Revere. She is also survived by twenty one grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and many relatives here and in Greece. A private Funeral Service will be held on April 1, 2020 at Saint Mark of Ephesus Orthodox Cathedral, 340 Clapboardtree Street, Westwood, MA. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2020