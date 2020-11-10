ENGLAND, Spencer F. Of Woburn, formerly of Lexington, Nov. 8. Husband of Elaine (Morris) England. Father of Matthew England, Joshua England and his wife Jane and Sarah Carter and her husband Matthew. Brother of Tom England and the late Jane Leidy. Also survived by nine grandchildren. Private services are planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For obituary, please visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Spencer F. ENGLAND