LOOKNER, Spencer Paul Age 80 years, of Newton, passed away June 1. Beloved husband and best friend of 52 years to Susan (Dambrov) Lookner, and son of the late Samuel and Esther Lookner. Spencer was a '57 graduate of Newton High School, Tufts Engineering '61, Northeastern MSEE '66 and MSIE '69. After working as an engineer, he decided on a sales career and started Lookner Real Estate in West Newton Square in 1973. As a realtor he sold hundreds of properties, served as President of the Newton Real Estate Board, and was named a Realtor Emeritus. Above all, he was a proud father and loved spending time with his family. Coaching his sons, watching sports with them, or going on trips together. He was the best Dad to Samuel Lookner (wife Lauren), Stephen Lookner, and Saul Lookner (wife Christine), and proud grandfather of Amanda, Cheri, Mitchell, Zara, and Georgia. He also leaves his brother-in-law Robert Dambrov (wife Kim), and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends (including former roommates Manny Cohen and Danny Shapiro). Due to COVID-19, private Services will be held at Newton Cemetery. Donations in his memory can be made to a .
Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
