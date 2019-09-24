|
LACASSE, Sr. Joan Marie SNDdeN (Sr. Marie Raphael) went peacefully home to the good God on Friday, September 20, 2019. Sr. Joan was born in Lawrence, MA, the daughter of the late Leo and Mary (Harkins) Lacasse and the sister of the late Carol G. Veilleux. She leaves nieces and nephews and her community of Notre Dame de Namur Sisters at Ipswich and Worcester. Sister Joan entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur on August 15, 1955, and professed her first vows on February 2, 1958 and her perpetual vows on July 28, 1963. Sr. Joan received a B.S. degree in Education and Music from Lowell State Teachers College, her M. Ed from Salem State University in 1965, and later her Master's in Art/Liturgy & Worship from Boston College in 1988. Her ministries included St. Augustine, Andover, St. Anthony, Somerville, St. Thomas, Peabody, St. Jerome School, Weymouth, St. Joseph Regional School, Salem, NH, St. Joseph School, Immaculate Conception Parish, and Holy Trinity Parish, all of Lowell, and also served as Director of Religious Education in St. Robert Bellarmine Andover. She had resided in her retirement at St. Julie Residential Care in Ipswich and the Notre Dame Long Term Care in Worcester, where she was dearly loved and respected. Sr. Joan's life will be celebrated at Our Lady Queen Chapel in Ipswich on Friday, September 27, 2019, with a wake at 1:00 PM. A Prayer Service at 2:00 PM and Liturgy of Christian Burial at 3:00 PM, followed by a burial in Notre Dame Cemetery, Ipswich. Donations in memory of Sr. Joan may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 30 Jeffreys Neck Road, Ipswich, MA 01938. For online obituary or to post condolences, please visit the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home website at www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 25, 2019