CLARE OF ALL SAINTS, O.CARM., SR. M. FRANCIS Passed into eternal life on October 2, 2019 at St. Patrick's Manor, Framingham, MA in her 55th year of religious life. Rosalina F. Magano was born in Fall River, MA on September 7, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Manual & Mary (Souza Rapoza) Magano. Sr. M. Francis Clare entered the Community on September 12, 1964, professed her first vows on April 5, 1967, and made her final profession on December 8, 1972. She served in various capacities, often incorporating her musical gifts through therapy to the residents. Her lengthiest missions were spent at Marian Manor in South Boston, and St. Patrick's Manor in Framingham. She is survived by her sister, Sr. Mary Ellen Bernadette, O.Carm., and her Sisters in Carmel. Family and friends will honor and remember Sr. M. Francis Clare of All Saints life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Holy Family Chapel of St. Patrick's Manor, 863 Central St., Framingham on Friday October 4th from 2 – 7 P.M. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Chapel on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment will take place on Friday, October 11th in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fall River at 2 P.M. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Sr. M. Francis Clare's name to the: Carmelite Sisters for the Aged & Infirm, 863 Central St., Framingham, MA 01701. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 4, 2019