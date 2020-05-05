|
McNIFF SNDdeN, Sr. Marie Paula A Sister of Notre Dame de Namur for 75 years went home to God April 28, 2020 at Notre Dame Long Term Care Center in Worcester. She was deeply loved and will be forever remembered by her sister, Patricia Finn of Braintree, brothers, Robert McNiff of South Boston and Dennis McNiff and wife Karen of Marshfield, along with many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, students, friends and her community of the Sisters of Notre Dame. Sr. Marie Paula was born Pauline Anne in Boston, the daughter of the late Peter James and Anna McNiff (Bartas.) She graduated from St. Augustine High School in South Boston and earned her B.A. and Master's degree at Emmanuel College. She entered the Sisters of Notre Dame August 7, 1944. She treasured her life as an S.N.D. Sister was a superb and beloved teacher in several Notre Dame Schools. She taught at St. Mary School in Cambridge, Okayama, Hiroshima and Niigata, Japan, Fitton High School in East Boston, Julie Country Day School in Leominster, St. Charles in Woburn, and the Academy of Notre Dame, Tyngsboro. In her retirement, she volunteered at St. Margaret School in Lowell for three years tutoring first graders. In 2011, she moved to St. Julie Billiart Center in Ipswich and finally in 2019, to Notre Dame Long Term Care Center in Worcester to begin her journey to God. The Burial will be private at the Sisters of Notre Dame, Ipswich. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The East/ West Unit of the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 30 Jeffreys Neck Road, Ipswich, MA 01938 Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., PEABODY. To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
