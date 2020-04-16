Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.
233 Lawrence Street
Methuen, MA 01844
(978) 687-7300
Resources
More Obituaries for SR. DONATO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SR. MARY KATHERINE MMM DONATO


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SR. MARY KATHERINE MMM DONATO Obituary
DONATO, Sr. Mary Katherine MMM Formerly of Somerville, died peacefully on April 15, 2020. Born on October 18, 1931 to the late Dominic Fabio and Mary Rebecca (Mock) Donato in Coatesville, PA, entered the Medical Missionaries of Mary as a registered nurse in 1954. Sr. Mary Katherine ministered in Nigeria, Tanzania, Mexico and the USA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and James Donato and is survived by several devoted nieces and nephews. A private interment will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway, Malden, MA 02148. Due to the guidelines set forth by the CDC, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Sister Mary Katherine's memory to the Medical Missionaries of Mary, Mission Development Office, 4425 W 63rd St., Suite 100, Chicago, IL 60620-3602.

View the online memorial for Sr. Mary Katherine MMM DONATO
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of SR.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -