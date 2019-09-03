|
FOLEY, Stacia D. (Boncek) Of Dedham, Sep 3. Beloved wife of the late Francis P. "Pete" Foley, and dear mother of James Foley, and his wife Karen, of Quincy, and Francis P. Foley, Jr. of Hyde Park. Loving grandmother of Elizabeth Erin Foley. Dear sister of the late Charles, Joseph and Chester Boncek, and the late Blanche Carter. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass Friday, at 10 am, at St. Mary's Church, 420 High St., Dedham, followed by interment in Mount Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 (st.jude.org/memorial gifts) would be appreciated. For obituary and guestbook please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 4, 2019