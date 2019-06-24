BERLOFF, Stacy Age 42, of Brookline (formerly of Framingham) passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle, surrounded and adored by her loving family. She was the beloved daughter of Myra and Howard Berloff and loving sister of Andrea Berloff and brother-in-law, Drew Filus. She cherished her niece and nephew, Sasha and Dashiell, enjoyed the love and support of her aunts and uncles and several cousins, and was profoundly grateful for the companionship of her faithful service dog, Billy. She was a graduate of Framingham High School and attended Boston University and UMass Boston. Those who knew Stacy were struck by her strength and grace as she battled significant health issues for more than 30 years. She was a fierce advocate for the rights of people with disabilities and worked with numerous organizations in the city of Boston to assure equal access for all. Her legacy will impact people for years to come. Services at Congregation Or Atid, 97 Concord Rd., Wayland, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Beit Olam East Cemetery, 42 Concord Rd., Wayland. Following the funeral, shiva will be observed at the family home until 7pm and will continue on Thursday, June 27, 2-4 & 7-9 pm, and Friday, June 28, from 2-4 pm. Stacy will be forever missed by her family and friends. For those who would like, donations in Stacy's memory may be made to the NEADS service dog program at neads.org Published in The Boston Globe on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary