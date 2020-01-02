Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for STAN BAKUNOWICZ
STAN BAKUNOWICZ

STAN BAKUNOWICZ Obituary
BAKUNOWICZ, Stan Of Revere, passed away on December 28. Loving son of Livercina (Dos Santos) Bakunowicz and the late Anton. Dear brother of Paul Bakunowicz and wife Maria of FL, Sonia Santilli and husband Pat of East Boston and the late Ronny. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In accordance with the family's wishes, all services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Stan's name to a . For more info or to send an online condolence, visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020
