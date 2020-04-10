|
FLEISCHMAN, Stan Stan Fleischman was born in The Bronx NY on August 11, 1940 and grew up with his brother Jack Fleischman and Marsha Schoenfeld (deceased) in Williamsburg NY. He graduated from Stuyvesant High School, and got a degree in Math from Brooklyn College in 1962. Within two weeks of graduation, Stan married his college sweetheart, Jackie, and took his first job as a computer programmer with NASA where he helped to develop the first power propulsion system. Within a year, Stanley and Jackie moved to Newton, MA where he completed a masters' degree in Math from Northeastern and where their marriage continued for over half a century. They have two daughters, Marilyn Brown, married to Ross Brown, and Marcella Pixley married to Steve Pixley. Stan has recently written that his daughters "have three incredibly talented sons, Marc Brown, Joshua Pixley and Benjamin Pixley." Stan helped develop an early Time Sharing utility cited as "best in the nation" by Data Nation magazine, and helped develop The National Software Works, an extension of the ARPNET, which later evolved into the internet. After retirement in 2004, Stanley became an activist for J Street, an organization advocating for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. He also began studying Jewish History and literature. A number of folks besides family joined his household over the years, which broadened and deepened relationships between individuals from numbers of countries and social backgrounds. Stan is survived by his beloved wife, Jackie Fleischman, his daughter Marilyn Brown, son in law Ross Brown and Grandson Marc Brown, His daughter Marcella, son in law Steve and grandsons Joshua and Benjamin. Stan is also survived by his dear brother Jack Fleischman. He remained, throughout a lifetime, open to exploring and contributing to the positive life-experience of others. He shall be greatly missed by friends and relatives alike. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in his name to J Street or to the Congregation Dorshei Tzedek, in Newton MA. www.brezniakfd.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020