KONARSKI, Stanislaw Of Hanson, formerly of South Boston and Poland, died October 13, 2019, age 100 years. Beloved husband of Alina (Niewczas) Konarski. Loving father of Paul and his wife Catherine Konarski of Hanson, and Danuta (Baras) Moreira of North Dartmouth. Cherished "Dza" to 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will honor and remember Stanislaw's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Wednesday, October 16, from 5-8 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, South Boston, on Thursday morning, October 17, at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Roslindale. In lieu of flowers, donations in Stanislaw's memory may be made to the Polish Army Veterans Association of America, Post 37, 612 Dorchester Ave., South Boston, MA 02127. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com Funeral Home handicapped accessible with ample parking.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019