STANISLAW ROSSA
1923 - 2020
ROSSA, Stanislaw "Stanley" Of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Wakefield, Nov 27. Beloved husband of the late Vera (Borkowska) Rossa. Loving father of Lillian Rossa Hayes & husband Jack of Canton and Richard Rossa & wife Catherine of Alton Bay, NH. Cherished "Jaja" to Michael R. Rossa, Timothy J. Rossa, Ryan P. Hayes, & Laura Rossa Hayes. Brother of the late Anthony Rossa. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday, at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Tuesday, from 4-6pm. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For obit/guestbook:

www.mcdonaldfs.com

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
