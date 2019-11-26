Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
STANLEY A. BEECOFF

STANLEY A. BEECOFF Obituary
BEECOFF, Stanley A. Age 91, of Boynton Beach, FL. Formerly of Saugus and Malden. Entered Eternal Rest on November 25, 2019. A native of Everett, he was a U.S. Navy veteran and graduate of Northeastern University. A retired electrical engineer and manufacturing executive, he also taught adjunct at Northeastern University for over 35 years. He was an active volunteer in many civic and religious organizations. Devoted husband of Marilyn (Katz) Beecoff. Beloved father of Richard Beecoff and his wife Sheree Beecoff, and Myrna Jacobs and her husband Donald Berey. Cherished grandfather of Stefanie Beecoff and her husband, Chris Tallant, and Michelle Beecoff. Dear brother of the late Charlotte Borenstein and the late Adele LeRette. Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), MALDEN on Friday, November 29 at 11:00 AM. Interment in Peabody, MA. The family will receive guests following the interment at a location to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes expressions of sympathy be made to , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA shrinershospitalforchildren.org For online condolences and directions go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 27, 2019
